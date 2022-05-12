Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Truth Behind 'Erling Haaland Celebration' Against Wolves

Manchester City's vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has revealed whether his celebration against Wolves on Wednesday night was inspired by the announcement of the club's blockbuster signing, Erling Haaland.

After Liverpool went level on points with Manchester City following their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, Kevin De Bruyne singlehandedly put his side in the driving seat once again in the Premier League title race, with a tremendous four-goal display against Wolves.

The Belgian superstar became only the third midfielder in the league’s history to score four goals in a single game, and perhaps the most staggering facet about his masterful display was the fact that he scored a hat-trick solely with his weak foot inside 25 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne sent Manchester City fans across the globe into a tizzy, after reacting to his treble of strikes by seemingly mirroring the club's latest recruit, Erling Haaland’s famous meditation-inspired celebration.

IMAGO / PA Images However, the Manchester City talisman was keen to squash any such speculation around him paying homage to the Norwegian striker after the match, by revealing to broadcast media that the simple reason behind his celebration. IMAGO / Action Plus “I did a couple of interviews and they said was it (Erling) Haaland? I just did it because I scored three!”, he clarified after Manchester City’s 5-1 thumping of Bruno Lage’s side at Molineux. While one would have hoped that Kevin De Bruyne had mimicked the former RB Salzburg goalscorer’s celebration, it would come as no surprise to see the pair involved in plenty of such moments at the Etihad Stadium next season. IMAGO / CordonPress

Ever since the Norwegian’s acquisition was confirmed by the Premier League champions on Tuesday afternoon, several fans and pundits alike expressed their delight at the prospect of witnessing arguably the best creator and the most clinical finisher in the world play in tandem next term.

Kevin De Bruyne’s crossing and final pass in particular are traits where he has arguably been in a lane of his own over the years, and with a striker of Erling Haaland’s calibre finally added to the ranks at Manchester City, there couldn’t be a better possible duo than the soon-to-be partners in attack.

While the Belgian international may merely have reacted to his hat-trick on Wednesday night, he may have to start planning a signature celebration alongside the Norwegian frontman, as the pair are expected to be involved in a bucketload number of goals next season.

