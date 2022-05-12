Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Truth Behind 'Erling Haaland Celebration' Against Wolves

Manchester City's vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has revealed whether his celebration against Wolves on Wednesday night was inspired by the announcement of the club's blockbuster signing, Erling Haaland.

After Liverpool went level on points with Manchester City following their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, Kevin De Bruyne singlehandedly put his side in the driving seat once again in the Premier League title race, with a tremendous four-goal display against Wolves.

The Belgian superstar became only the third midfielder in the league’s history to score four goals in a single game, and perhaps the most staggering facet about his masterful display was the fact that he scored a hat-trick solely with his weak foot inside 25 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne sent Manchester City fans across the globe into a tizzy, after reacting to his treble of strikes by seemingly mirroring the club's latest recruit, Erling Haaland’s famous meditation-inspired celebration.

imago1011939139h

However, the Manchester City talisman was keen to squash any such speculation around him paying homage to the Norwegian striker after the match, by revealing to broadcast media that the simple reason behind his celebration.

imago1011941983h

I did a couple of interviews and they said was it (Erling) Haaland? I just did it because I scored three!”, he clarified after Manchester City’s 5-1 thumping of Bruno Lage’s side at Molineux.

While one would have hoped that Kevin De Bruyne had mimicked the former RB Salzburg goalscorer’s celebration, it would come as no surprise to see the pair involved in plenty of such moments at the Etihad Stadium next season.

imago1011762124h

Ever since the Norwegian’s acquisition was confirmed by the Premier League champions on Tuesday afternoon, several fans and pundits alike expressed their delight at the prospect of witnessing arguably the best creator and the most clinical finisher in the world play in tandem next term.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin De Bruyne’s crossing and final pass in particular are traits where he has arguably been in a lane of his own over the years, and with a striker of Erling Haaland’s calibre finally added to the ranks at Manchester City, there couldn’t be a better possible duo than the soon-to-be partners in attack.

While the Belgian international may merely have reacted to his hat-trick on Wednesday night, he may have to start planning a signature celebration alongside the Norwegian frontman, as the pair are expected to be involved in a bucketload number of goals next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010793845h
News

Pep Guardiola Offers His First Reaction to Manchester City's Signing of Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand30 minutes ago
imago1011764677h
News

Arsenal Have 'Formalised' a €50 Million Bid For Manchester City Star Following Erling Haaland Announcement

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011937175h (1)
News

Manchester City's Defensive Injury Crisis Grows to FIVE Players as Duo Sustain Problems Ahead of West Ham Clash

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011937169h
Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling 'Very Intent' on Playing Under Premier League Manager With 'Guarantees' Given to Manchester City Star

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011820851h
News

What Manchester City Think of the Erling Haaland Deal Inside the Club

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1007770096h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City On Course to Sanction Gabriel Jesus Sale to Arsenal With Transfer Fee Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011941983h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Wolves 1-5 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen13 hours ago
imago1011940879h
News

Manchester City Suffer Major Defensive Injury Blow in Premier League Clash

By Harry Siddall14 hours ago