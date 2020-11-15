Kevin de Bruyne reveals which Man City player he believes is "one of the most consistent performers"

Speaking to the Manchester City official social media accounts, Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he views defender Kyle Walker as one of the club's "most consistent performers".

Walker has recently been the recipient of much praise in the media for his form, including from his boss Pep Guardiola and pundits like Rio Ferdinand.

However, in the club's most recent match, against reigning champions Liverpool, Walker was at fault for the penalty which allowed City's title rivals to take the lead.

That lapse has not stopped de Bruyne speaking highly of his teammate.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"From the moment Kyle Walker came to Man City, he's been one of the most consistent performers - never injured, plays all the time. He's reliable and a really good defender. The job that he does is a really good job", de Bruyne said.

The Belgian continued: "Obviously when you compare every position it's different. You can't compare the work Kyle does to, for instance, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] at Liverpool. Trent is the more offensive player and Kyle has to play a different role for us..."

"But he does it really well and there's a reason why he's playing all these years at this level for all these teams. It means he's been really good."

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Indeed, Walker has established himself as one of Europe's best full-backs since his time at Tottenham, and his profile has been bolstered by his role in two Premier League title wins for City.

His consistency has been phenomenal when viewed as a whole over the past decade or so, and it's hard to disagree with de Bruyne's assessment.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra