Kevin De Bruyne Says Man City Players Could Be Branded As 'Failures' If They Lose The Champions League Final

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claims that the Champions League final result could determine whether or not he is viewed as the best player in the world.

De Bruyne is adamant that individuals do not win major trophies, teams do. However, the individuals will be the ones that are judged, the Belgian superstar says.

“We're all competitors and we all want to win. We players understand the magnitude, if we win we're heroes, if we lose we're almost failure,” De Bruyne said in the press conference ahead of the final in Porto.

“To get to this stage is incredibly well done for the team and individual, to lose is something you don't want to experience but it happens.”

When asked if the outcome of the final would influence whether or not the 29 year-old is viewed as the best player in the world, De Bruyne had an interesting response:

“It's going to decide that but we as players don't have any influence in this. Sometimes you can have a brilliant game and be on the losing side but to be in for these individual awards you need to win things.”

“I’m happy with who i am as a player so I am comfortable whichever way it goes.”

The midfield talisman will be looked at to provide the creative spark for Pep Guardiola’s side. This season De Bruyne has chipped in with three goals and four assists in the Champions League, with most of those contributions coming at key times in the knockout rounds.

