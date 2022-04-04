Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Secures Second Manchester City Award of the Season Following Stellar March

Manchester City midfielder and vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne has been named as the club's Player of the Month for March, following a vote among the Etihad fanbase.

Kevin De Bruyne played an instrumental role in ensuring that Manchester City maintained their place at the top of the Premier League table during March, despite intense pressure from Liverpool, and also progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals and Champions League quarter-finals.

During the month of March, De Bruyne produced an impressive four goals and an assists across four appearances in all competitions, including a brace against fierce city rivals Manchester United, and an important strike in the FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton at St. Mary's.

Kevin De Bruyne has become only the third Manchester City player to win the Player of the Month award more than once this season, alongside winger Riyad Mahrez, and midfielder Bernardo Silva - who leads the way with three awards.

Kevin De Bruyne shared the running for the March edition of the Player of the Month award with John Stones and Phil Foden - both of whom played important roles in Manchester City's success during the month.

After a two-week break from on-field duties after being rested from Belgium international action recently, De Bruyne will almost certainly be raring to go during a decisive period of the 2021/2022 campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Belgium international is set to play an integral role in the remaining months of Manchester City's season, as Pep Guardiola's side continue to challenge on three fronts - with an intense Premier League title race, an FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, and a Champions League quarter-final double-header against Atletico Madrid all on the horizon.

