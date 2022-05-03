Kevin De Bruyne Sends Honest Gabriel Jesus Transfer Message to Manchester City Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne hopes to be able to continue linking up with Gabriel Jesus despite the in-form forward being recently linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Despite having been a bit-part player for much of the calendar year so far, Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has bounced back into form in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his last three appearances, including a hat-trick against Watford in the Premier League.

The Brazilian, who joined City for £27 million in 2017, has recently been linked with a move away from the reigning Premier League champions this summer, as Pep Guardiola eagerly awaits the arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate and the potential capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / Sportimage Jesus, who continued his scoring streak against Leeds United on Saturday, is reportedly a target for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, with the former City assistant coach widely claimed to be keen on signing the Blues forward. IMAGO / PA Images The 25-year-old will likely be key for Manchester City again on Wednesday evening, when Guardiola's men look to progress to the Champions League final for the second year running ahead of a mouth-watering return leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. IMAGO / NurPhoto Speaking to the press on Tuesday afternoon, City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne heaped praise on Jesus and despite recent reports linking the Brazilian away with a summer exit, the 30-year-old expressed his desire to be able to continue playing alongside the forward in the years to come.

"Since he came here, I've had a good relationship with him (Jesus), he plays with so much energy. I've never any doubts on his quality. He's still so young, I hope he can play many times with me because he makes us better," the Belgium international said.

De Bruyne, who has netted in both the last eight and the last four of the Champions League already this season, went on to laud Phil Foden after the Englishman's first-leg header against Real Madrid last week.

The Manchester City midfielder said: "He (Foden) has been amazing, I've seen him from a little boy. He's got massive potential, whenever you come to the first team you're shy and need time and game time to get comfortable.

"The last few year he's comfortable and you see how he plays. He's not that young talent, he's one of the guys.

"It's a big step to make, he can make the difference. He's proven it loads of times and he will do much more for this club in the future. If you're playing well constantly that's all you can do."

