Kevin De Bruyne Sends Stark Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Title Run-In

Kevin De Bruyne has warned his Manchester City squad that the title race is 'not over', despite the Blues holding a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Approaching the hectic winter period, Manchester City were trailing Liverpool and Chelsea in what was shaping up to be one of the tightest title races in Premier League history.

All the talk surrounded who could topple Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea juggernaut, who were flying high at the top of the table in late November.

However, after an incredible 12 game-winning run in the Premier League, it is Manchester City who holds an eight-point gap at the summit - with Chelsea a further two points behind.

Much like previous title wins, the Blues have put together a run of games that have cemented themselves as the firm title favourites.

One man who has been instrumental in that run is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian talisman has looked back to his best in recent weeks, most notably notching a crucial winner against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to CityTV, De Bruyne has been analysing City's position in the table, sending out a warning to the rest of the squad that, despite a sizable lead, the title race is far from over.

“We know it’s not over,” the 30-year-old said.

“We have done it in the past, being behind that many points and turning it around. It can go quickly, but hopefully it doesn’t for us!”

After the week-long winter break, Manchester City will resume Premier League action with the visit of Brentford. Before that, however, they will look to continue their progression in the FA Cup fourth round against Fulham.

