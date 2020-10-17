SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Kevin De Bruyne set to face two weeks on the sideline with a muscle injury

Adam Booker

The Telegraph report on Friday afternoon that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will face up to two weeks on the sidelines with a muscular injury.

The injury appeared to occur while De Bruyne was on international duty with Belgium, in their narrow defeat to England in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley this week.

Coincidently, the 29 year-old recently spoke out about the constant never-ending football that high-level players have to play at the moment, and was quoted as saying, “I have not had a break in two years…” Perhaps it should come as no surprise to anyone that the lack of rest has finally caught up with the Manchester City talisman.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-man-city (4)

Pep Guardiola’s side has been rife with injuries, and players missing through Covid-19 protocol at the beginning of the 2020/21 season. While the Etihad club’s Belgian superstar may be out for a few games, Manchester City have received a big boost in the form of Sergio Aguero’s return to training and a possible return to the match day squad in the coming days.

Ahead of the game, Guardiola spoke to the media about the latest on the squad's injury situation, including an update on the progress of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. The Catalan coach stated, "There are muscle injuries you can take a risk for, others you cannot. He has an injury in the front part of his leg. If there is another incident we would lose him for a long time. I don’t know [how long he will be out for]."

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (3)

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Man City talent Lewis Fiorini on learning from Fernandinho, working with Guardiola and senior football in Breda

City Xtra writer Jack Heale recently spoke to Fiorini on his first-team experiences with City, the biggest influences for youngsters in the dressing room, life in the Netherlands and his goals for the season (not those kind of goals – although his first for Breda was rather tidy if you were wondering).

Jack Heale

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the international break has them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium...

Danny Lardner

Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan to start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta prepare to face-off once again. Here's how we think City may line-up this weekend…

Harry Winters

'He's just a clown!' - New Man City arrival gives honest appraisal of teammates and life in England

Man City's new #2 goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up about life at the club, including a candid appraisal of one teammate!

markgough96

Man City vs Porto in the Champions League to go ahead 'with no further issues'

Manchester City vs FC Porto in the Champions League should take place next week with no further issues.

Adam Booker

"He will be out for the next games" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

After what seemed like a year long international break, Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Here's what the boss had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Breaking: Key Man City midfielder out for 'a few games'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed in his recent press conference that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for 'a few games' with the injury he picked up on international duty.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Sergio Aguero set for Man City return this weekend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to be part of the squad to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, after reports from Argentina claim the forward has fully recovered from a meniscus injury sustained in the summer.

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

markgough96

Key Man City midfielder is 'absolutely happy' at the club and is ready to enter contract negotiations

Manchester City and Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is ‘absolutely happy’ at the club, and fresh contract talks between representatives and City will take place next month.

Sam Puddephatt