Kevin De Bruyne set to face two weeks on the sideline with a muscle injury

The Telegraph report on Friday afternoon that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will face up to two weeks on the sidelines with a muscular injury.

The injury appeared to occur while De Bruyne was on international duty with Belgium, in their narrow defeat to England in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley this week.

Coincidently, the 29 year-old recently spoke out about the constant never-ending football that high-level players have to play at the moment, and was quoted as saying, “I have not had a break in two years…” Perhaps it should come as no surprise to anyone that the lack of rest has finally caught up with the Manchester City talisman.

Pep Guardiola’s side has been rife with injuries, and players missing through Covid-19 protocol at the beginning of the 2020/21 season. While the Etihad club’s Belgian superstar may be out for a few games, Manchester City have received a big boost in the form of Sergio Aguero’s return to training and a possible return to the match day squad in the coming days.

Ahead of the game, Guardiola spoke to the media about the latest on the squad's injury situation, including an update on the progress of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. The Catalan coach stated, "There are muscle injuries you can take a risk for, others you cannot. He has an injury in the front part of his leg. If there is another incident we would lose him for a long time. I don’t know [how long he will be out for]."

