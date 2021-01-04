Kevin De Bruyne set to reject Man City contract offer - player understood to be 'disappointed' by first proposal

Kevin De Bruyne is set to reject the first contract offer made by Manchester City, after being left 'disappointed' by the first proposal put on the table by the club, according to the latest reports.

News had been developing over the past few weeks that negotiations between the club and the player himself had been advancing, with De Bruyne conducting the talks personally.

Although there still appears to be a desire from the player to remain at the Etihad Stadium, the latest reports to have emerged on Monday afternoon have suggested that the talks to extend the player's contract won't be as smooth as some probably expected.

According to an exclusive report from the Times, Kevin De Bruyne is set to reject Manchester City’s first contract offer and is 'concerned' by the pace of negotiations with the club over a new five-year deal, after talks were initially opened between the two parties last year.

The Times understand that De Bruyne is 'disappointed' with Manchester City’s first offer and believes his status as the Premier League’s best player should be reflected in his pay packet.

It is reiterated that this certainly doesn't mark the end of contract negotiations entirely, and that 'more talks' are planned in the 'coming months'. The Times close by stating that there is no suggestion that the player wants to end his six-year association with the club, and given the current financial climate, it is unlikely that any suitor would be able to afford a substantial fee for De Bruyne and his wages.

The Belgian midfielder has been instrumental in Manchester City's success over the past four seasons under Pep Guardiola, and even in a relatively subdued campaign on a silverware front last season, was able to establish himself as the world's best midfielder.

The 29-year-old is currently the holder of the PFA Player of the Year award following a 2019/2020 campaign that saw him register a staggering 20 Premier League assists - equalling a record first set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

So far this season, the Belgian international has registered 12 assists and score three goals in 18 appearances for the club across all competitions.

