Kevin De Bruyne Snubs Champions League Success in Favour of Premier League Glory

Manchester City vice-captain and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has openly snubbed the idea of Champions League success, in favour of consistent glory in the Premier League, during a new interview.

Kevin De Bruyne has vacuumed up trophies in his time at the Etihad club.

The Belgian international has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five League Cups, and on top of that, has won Manchester City's player of the season award on three occasions since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.

When asked this week if he prefers to win the Premier League or the Champions League - the one trophy which has eluded him thus far in his career - the 30-year-old gave a similar answer to most who field the same question.

“I always choose the Premier League, but I have never won the Champions League," De Bruyne said, as quoted by The Mirror.

He continued, “If I have to choose, I would go for the Premier League. It shows the consistency of a player and what you have to do across a whole season."

“In the Champions League you need to be good, but then in certain times it is more of a lottery and a little bit of luck involved compared to the league as there are way more games."

While the midfielder's trophy cabinet is overflowing with both collective and personal honours, in typical Kevin De Bruyne fashion, he proclaimed, “Whatever you will give me, I will take!”

The Belgian star could well be on his way to another season packed full of titles, as the Etihad outfit are still in position to win the FA Cup, Premier League, and the Champions League as spring begins.

