Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out About Jack Grealish Criticism

Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne has come out and defended his teammate, Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish got his first goal of the season on the weekend against Wolves after 55 seconds latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross to crush any hopes that the home supporters had of them getting a victory against the Premier League Champions.

City went onto win the game 3-0 with another goal from Erling Haaland in the first half then a Phil Foden goal in the second half after another De Bruyne assist.

Grealish was on the end of a challenge from Nathan Collins which saw the defender get sent off with a straight red card.

It was Grealish's standout game of the season so far after the media was highlighting his slow start to the campaign which had led to criticism.

Jack Grealish
Kevin De Bruyne defends Jack Grealish

The Belgium international has had a fantastic start to his season which will be no surprise to all football fans given his quality.

Speaking to The Daily Mail De Bruyne said: "It is not about football. I understand because they are English and people tend to look more into what is happening. Outside of football, the focus is more on them.

"I feel like foreign players, for instance if you have a night out, we don’t really get checked that often. Whereas if an English player goes out. What he does in his private life, nobody should care but people do."

Grealish will be hoping his positive performance on the weekend will kickstart his season going into the international break.

