Kevin De Bruyne Stars in Late Belgium Defeat, Cole Palmer Nets in England U21 Draw - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

Kevin De Bruyne doing what he does best, despite the overall outcome with his team. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day two of the second international break of the season.

After Ferran Torres' heroics in Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final win over Italy on Wednesday evening, Kevin De Bruyne ran the show for Belgium in the first-half handing them a 2-0 lead over France - although a second-half comeback lead to a 3-2 win for a side inspired by Karim Benzema.

The 30-year-old is yet to hit top form for Manchester City after only recently returning from an injury he suffered on international duty at the European Championships this summer.

However, the PFA Player's Player of the Year showed encouraging signs in last week's clashes against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool, where he played 90 minutes in all three clashes.

Elsewhere, Cole Palmer scored in England U-21's 2-2 draw with Slovenia.

Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Thursday evening:



Belgium 2-3 France

In action: Kevin De Bruyne

Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

90 Minutes Played

2 Assists

106 Touches

76 Accurate Passes

86.4% Pass Accuracy

5 Key Passes

2 Interceptions

2 Accurate Crosses

2 Ground Duels Won

1 Tackle

England U21 2-2 Slovenia U21

In action: Cole Palmer



69 Minutes Played

1 Goal

49 Touches

23 Accurate Passes

79.3% Pass Accuracy

7 Ground Duels Won

3 Successful Dribbles

2 Key Passes

1 Clearance

1 Accurate Long Ball

More to follow.

