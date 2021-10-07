Kevin De Bruyne Stars in Late Belgium Defeat, Cole Palmer Nets in England U21 Draw - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

After Ferran Torres' heroics in Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final win over Italy on Wednesday evening, Kevin De Bruyne ran the show for Belgium in the first-half handing them a 2-0 lead over France - although a second-half comeback lead to a 3-2 win for a side inspired by Karim Benzema.
The 30-year-old is yet to hit top form for Manchester City after only recently returning from an injury he suffered on international duty at the European Championships this summer.
However, the PFA Player's Player of the Year showed encouraging signs in last week's clashes against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool, where he played 90 minutes in all three clashes.
Elsewhere, Cole Palmer scored in England U-21's 2-2 draw with Slovenia.
Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Thursday evening:
Belgium 2-3 France
In action: Kevin De Bruyne
Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne
- 90 Minutes Played
- 2 Assists
- 106 Touches
- 76 Accurate Passes
- 86.4% Pass Accuracy
- 5 Key Passes
- 2 Interceptions
- 2 Accurate Crosses
- 2 Ground Duels Won
- 1 Tackle
England U21 2-2 Slovenia U21
In action: Cole Palmer
69 Minutes Played
1 Goal
49 Touches
23 Accurate Passes
79.3% Pass Accuracy
7 Ground Duels Won
3 Successful Dribbles
2 Key Passes
1 Clearance
1 Accurate Long Ball
More to follow.
