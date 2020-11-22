SI.com
Kevin De Bruyne takes a dig at handball rules after Man City's defeat against Tottenham

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City suffered their second loss in the Premier League this season after their only goal of the game was ruled out by VAR due to some relatively baffling handball rules.

Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues were trailing 1-0 when a well-composed shot from Aymeric Laporte allowed City to equalise. The goal was, however, ruled out after VAR identified a handball from Gabriel Jesus during the build-up.

City players including Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva demanded explanation from match official Mike Dean at half time. The decision fetched more controversy after Dean overturned the goal despite the ball seemingly touching the upper part of the player’s arm.

(Photo by NEIL HALL / POOL / AFP)

A frustrated De Bruyne then addressed the issue during the post-match press conference and implied that he is not a fan of several changes made in the rules that govern the sport. Talking to Sky Sports, the Belgian international said:

“I don’t know the rules anymore, honestly. I thought if it was above the arm here, then it’s not handball anymore, but the law changes. Now it’s the middle of the arm. Everybody knows it hits him, but honestly, I don’t know the rules. If you listen tomorrow, the day after, it will come on whatever channel and the referee will say it’s a good decision, so it really doesn’t matter.”

“What can we say? I have been playing professional football for 12 years, and in the first nine years, there were no rule changes. Then in the last three years, there has been a lot of rule changes. I don’t know why. Football is such a nice game. The guys who make the rules should be people in the game. I don’t know who makes them. I would just say, be consistent, that’s it.”

Manchester City will now prepare to face Olympiacos in the group stages of Champions League as they will be eager to get back to their winning ways. 

