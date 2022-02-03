Kevin De Bruyne Takes Home January Award With 65% Voting Success Following Vital Role in Manchester City Success

Kevin De Bruyne became the fourth different Manchester City player to take home the club's in-house Player of the Month award this season, as he took home the first edition in 2022.

Kevin De Bruyne played an integral role in maintaining Manchester City's push for their fourth Premier League title in five season's during January, offering a major contribution in a huge victory over title rivals Chelsea.

During January, Kevin De Bruyne produced one goal and two assists for Manchester City across the Premier League and the opening round of the FA Cup, and his form in front of goal has been recognised by fans of the club.

De Bruyne has become the fourth different Manchester City first-team player to take home the award, after Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez were the recipients during the opening months of the 2021/22 season.

As for the voting split, Kevin De Bruyne received a significant percentage of the total voting from Manchester City supporters, receiving an impressive 65% of the vote to win the award for January.

Nominees Aymeric Laporte and Rodri received the split of the remainder of the votes.

Manchester City will need the impressive contributions of Kevin De Bruyne in February once again, as the club embark on six fixtures across 28 days, including the next round of the FA Cup and the last-16 of the Champions League.

In the FA Cup, City take on Championship high-flyers Fulham in the fourth round, while Sporting Lisbon await the club in the first knock-out round of the Champions League midway through the month.

We'd like to congratulate Kevin De Bruyne on both his success, and his performances throughout the month of January for Manchester City!

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra