Kevin De Bruyne Has Been Nominated For UEFA'S Men's Player Of The Year

UEFA have revealed their shortlist for the Men's Player of the Year award, with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne among the nominees.

De Bruyne has been nominated alongside Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema after the pair secured yet another Champions League trophy for the Spanish giants.

De Bruyne's inclusion is valid, given his outstanding performances in the 2021/22 campaign as City went on to win the Premier League title. The Belgian ended the season as The Cityzens' top goal scorer in the league and was named Premier League Player of the Season as well as City's Player of the Season.

Both of the accolades bestowed to De Bruyne were deserved as the playmaker was arguably the Sky Blues' most important player in their title-winning squad. The 31-year-old scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League, representing a record of 23 goal contributions in just 30 games.

His compatriot Courtois was key in Real Madrid's Champions League glory, putting in a man of the match performance in their victory against Liverpool in the final. The Belgian made several important saves to deny The Reds, keeping a clean sheet for Los Blancos.

However, the likeliest candidate to win the award is surely Benzema. The Frenchman was in remarkable form last campaign, scoring 44 goals and providing a further 15 assists in 46 games in all competitions. While Courtois' performance in the final was key to securing the trophy, Benzema's performance over the whole tournament was arguably more important- the hitman scored an incredible 15 goals in 12 games to help Madrid reach the final so it is doubtful the club would have even reached the final if it wasn't for Benzema's contribution.

In De Bruyne's case, he's just incredibly unlucky that he's competing against somebody with such an outrageous record in terms of goal contributions, as well as the fact the French striker also secured a Champions League trophy.

However, should the Belgian midfielder perform to such a high standard once more this season, and City finally secure a Champions League trophy, then you'd expect the playmaker to be one of the strongest candidates for the honour next season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage