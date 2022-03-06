Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Views Manchester United Clash as No Different to Other Premier League Games

Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he views the Manchester derby as 'no different to any other Premier League games', in a recent interview with ManCity.com.

The Manchester derby is always a big game, no matter where the two teams sit in the Premier League table. 

Yet, this Sunday's showdown between the two clubs could have a big impact on the table, with Manchester City chasing a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, and Manchester United on the hunt for the top four. 

Despite that importance, City's talisman Kevin De Bruyne - speaking with ManCity.com - claims that he treats the derby like any other top-of-the-table clash. 

“I would compare this game to any other game in the top six,” De Bruyne said

It is a big game and big games can make a difference in a season, so we try to win these games. I treat them as a big game as it is, but nothing different to that."

The two teams come into the game in different spells of form. City have lost only one game in the Premier League since November, and United have picked up only two wins in their last five - but that doesn't matter, according to De Bruyne.  

“I think they have been doing alright. Obviously, there is a period where you have to adapt as a team, but I think the quality they have as players was there from the beginning."

The Belgian continued, “I know they have been struggling a bit, but we also know that on any other day they have a lot of players that can make a difference. It is going to be a hard game like we expect, but we will try to win it.”

With second-place Liverpool's 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday, De Bruyne and his teammates will be motivated to pick up all three points against their cross-town rivals and hold off Jurgen Klopp's side.

