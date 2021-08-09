Kevin De Bruyne Visits Doctor in Barcelona to Assess Injury - Man City Star Set to Miss

Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the start of the season due to an ankle injury, and has already paid a visit to see Manchester City's allocated specialist doctor in Barcelona to assess the extent of any damage.

The Belgian international is widely regarded as being the best player in the Premier League and accordingly, has been awarded consecutive PFA Player of the Year awards across the previous two seasons.

Kevin de Bruyne has established firmly himself as one of the most creative footballers in the world and is often lauded for his immense ability on the pitch.

However, Manchester City will be forced to kick off the defence of their Premier League crown without their star man, as the Belgian midfielder has returned from the summers’ European Championships unfit and struggling from injury.

As per a report by The Times this week, Manchester City are 'closely monitoring' Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness, after the club's number 17 reported for pre-season training still 'feeling pain' in the ankle that he damaged at the European Championships.

The latest report on the situation indicates that Manchester City are aware that they need to treat the injury with 'caution', in order to avoid any long-term problems - and given Kevin De Bruyne’s importance to Pep Guardiola's side, the club’s medical team will not risk aggravating the injury.

Last week, it has been revealed that Kevin De Bruyne flew to Barcelona shortly after reporting for pre-season, to see doctor Ramón Cugat for a scan of his ankle.

The diagnosis was that he could return to Manchester City training from last week, however, the club will continue to 'monitor' the injury and whether his ankle begins to swell.

Kevin De Bruyne is not the only Manchester City player who returned from the European Championships injured, as fellow creative midfielder Phil Foden will also miss the start of the season with a foot injury.

Foden is not expected to feature for Manchester City until after the first international break of the season, and club officials and medical staff hope that he will be fit to face Leicester City on September 11th.

As for Kevin de Bruyne however, it is expected that he will return to action earlier than Phil Foden, although given the nature of his injury, the former Chelsea midfielder will only feature once he is fully fit.

