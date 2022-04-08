Kevin De Bruyne Warns Manchester City's Trophy Rivals That Pep Guardiola's Squad Wants to Win EVERYTHING This Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has warned that he and his teammates are determined to win all that remains this season, as he provided his thoughts on the upcoming Premier League 'title decider' against Liverpool.

Manchester City certainly passed their initial test against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final with flying colours, amongst their season-defining run of games this month.

However, it is safe to say that their upcoming top of the Premier League table clash against Liverpool is arguably the biggest game of their ongoing campaign.

Sitting just one point above Jurgen Klopp’s men at the summit of the table, a victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon could be a major leap for Pep Guardiola’s side towards fulfilling their ultimate dream of winning the treble.

IMAGO / News Images Speaking after his well-taken matchwinner against the La Liga champions on Tuesday night, Kevin De Bruyne discussed the importance of their clash against the Merseyside outfit. “We are going to try and play a good game and then, we will see", said Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City's lofty ambitions in the weeks that remain this season. De Bruyne continued, "That is the mentality, we want to win all three (trophies). It is going to be very hard, we have done good things before, but their quality is good also, so we will respect that and work hard." IMAGO / Action Plus

The Belgian talisman is spot on in emphasising the fact that facing Liverpool is far from an easy task, considering how Manchester City had to dig deep to earn a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the epic battle between both sides back in October.

However, it is interesting to note how the midfield maestro has mentioned the club’s goal of winning the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup - which is an intriguing insight into how the City squad are constantly looking at the bigger picture of reigning on all fronts.

While Manchester City came inches close to an incredible Premier League and Champions League double last season, combined with their Carabao Cup triumph last season, as well as winning an incredible domestic treble in the 2018/19 campaign, Kevin De Bruyne’s astonishing knack of scoring in the biggest games has the potential to take them over the line this time around.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube