Kevin De Bruyne 'will not sign' Man City contract proposal at current terms - agreement is 'not close'

It is a well known fact that Manchester City are looking to extend the contract of Kevin De Bruyne at the club, however two contrasting reports in recent days have drawn some element of confusion surrounding the progress of such talks.

The first of these contrasting reports comes from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Belgian midfielder is 'close' to extending his stay at the Etihad as negotiations between the player and the club are 'going in the right direction'.

In his recent report, Romano has claimed that Manchester City will soon extend Kevin De Bruyne's contract. The midfielder is not using his agent to present his side in the deal. Instead, he is negotiating the talks himself, and the club are feeling positive about his decision.

Earlier, it was reported that De Bruyne's new deal would be influenced by Pep Guardiola's new contract with the club. The Manchester City boss signed a new deal that will see him stay at City until 2023 and the club was hoping to use this in their favour while negotiating with the likes of De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

However, the talks may not be as straight forward as first perceived. According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, negotiations between De Bruyne and Manchester City are not in an advanced stage, as yet.

Terreur reports that the 29-year-old is 'not close' to signing a new contract as there has not been a lot of progress in negotiations. However, it is clarified that the club have placed a proposal on the table, but De Bruyne will not sign a deal at those terms.

De Bruyne's current contract with City currently runs until 2023, but the player has admitted that he is enjoying his stay in Manchester. He has been open about his love for the Premier League side, thereby making everyone feel confident about his future.

There were also talks about City making a lucrative offer that could make De Bruyne one of the Premier League's highest-earning players. The official announcement of a new contract between both parties is expected over the next few weeks.

