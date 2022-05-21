Kevin De Bruyne Wins Second Premier League Player of the Season Award

Kevin De Bruyne has won the Premier League Player of the Season award for the second time.

After such a stellar season, the Belgian has been awarded his 46th individual honour, just days after he was awarded the Etihad Player of the Year.

The Premier League Player of the Season is a fan vote, and De Bruyne's second award means the accolade has gone to a Manchester City player in each of the last three campaigns.

Last season, Ruben Dias scooped the trophy from his teammate after a sublime debut season - with De Bruyne winning his first in 2019/20.

The 30-year-old has scored a career-high 15 Premier League goals this season and contributed to some of City's most crucial victories.

Most recently, De Bruyne scored four goals in a 5-1 demolition of Wolves at Molineux, but his magnificent winner against Chelsea was another particular highlight.

His record against the 'big six' was exemplary, with a brace against Manchester United and two long-range strikes against Liverpool crucial in ensuring City's destiny is in their own hands.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Speaking to ManCity.com after receiving his prize, De Bruyne said, “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of. IMAGO / PA Images “There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.

IMAGO / Colorsport “I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season."

He concluded, “Thank you to all of the staff, coaches, and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

De Bruyne's full focus will be on making a successful season count on Sunday. Only a win will likely crown City Premier League champions for the sixth time.

They face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, with title-chasers Liverpool hosting Wolves at the exact same time. The Reds know any slip up at the Etihad opens the door for them to win a second Premier League crown.

