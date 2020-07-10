City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Kevin De Bruyne's agent opens up on player's future - labels 90% of reports as 'bulls***'

Nathan Allen

Kevin de Bruyne's agent has said that his client is "not thinking about a transfer right now", in quotes published by The Sun.

Recent reports have linked the Belgian superstar, who has more goal contributions than any other Premier League player this season, with a possible move away from the Etihad Stadium if the club's European ban is upheld. 

But his representative, Patrick De Koster, has said that "90 per cent of all articles are bulls***" and confirmed that his client is happy in Manchester. 

"He still has a three-year contract with a team that belongs at the top. In a club and city where Kevin feels good and appreciated. There is always interest from other clubs but KDB is not thinking about a transfer right now. 

He has three years left on contract with a top club and feels very valued by the city and the club".

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Since moving to the Etihad just under five years ago, De Bruyne has scored an average of just under one goal every four games and has racked up over 200 appearances for the Cityzens. 

In his first season under Manuel Pellegrini, the playmaker was mainly deployed as a traditional #10. Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne has played on the wing and even as a false 9, but his usual position has been as one of two players in the #8 position. 

De Bruyne isn't the only City player who journalists have rumoured may leave if the UEFA sanction is upheld - a final verdict is expected to be announced on the 13th July. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First reports of CAS appeal outcome - Man City to be 'completely exonerated'

The word from inside Manchester City is 'sounding like' they will be completely exonerated by CAS over UEFA's allegations - however nothing is confirmed as yet, according to Ian Cheeseman.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

City Xtra partner with StatCity to provide new insight into landmarks and milestone data

City Xtra are pleased to announce that we have agreed a partnership with popular Manchester City statistics website, StatCity to provide a new insight into landmark and milestones data around the club.

City Xtra

Sergio Aguero fitness update ahead of Champions League clash - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Brighton)

After a vintage David Silva performance on Wednesday night, attentions turn to the south-coast, where Manchester City take on Brighton in the Premier League. Earlier this morning, Manchester City learned their quarter final opponents will be either Lyon or Juventus, should the Blues navigate their way past Real Madrid.

harryasiddall

'Everything is in place' - Man City hit by reports that defender has agreed to join Barcelona

Eric Garcia wants to rejoin Barcelona and 'everything is in place' for a move, claims Guillem Balague.

markgough96

Man City receive significant update in possible move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is uninterested in a move to City, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

by

ScottKennedy

Key Man City player set to demand an 'improved contract' as club faces uncertain future

Kevin de Bruyne will ask for an improved contract to compensate him for lost revenue should City lose its CAS appeal, reports HBvL.

markgough96

Man City targeted Bayern Munich star as potential Leroy Sane replacement - director 'pushed until the end'

Manchester City wanted to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as part of a swap deal for the outgoing Leroy Sané, according to SPORT BILD.

Nathan Allen

Man City ready to make 'strong economic investment' for La Liga winger

Manchester City intend to complete the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) this summer, following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, according to CadenaSER in Valencia.

Freddie Pye

Wolves star set for transfer tussle as Man City & Juventus move ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of player

Wolves winger Adama Traore (24), is a target for City, Juventus and Barcelona, report ESPN.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City swatted aside Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to tighten their grip on a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen