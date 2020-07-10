Kevin De Bruyne's agent opens up on player's future - labels 90% of reports as 'bulls***'

Kevin de Bruyne's agent has said that his client is "not thinking about a transfer right now", in quotes published by The Sun.

Recent reports have linked the Belgian superstar, who has more goal contributions than any other Premier League player this season, with a possible move away from the Etihad Stadium if the club's European ban is upheld.

But his representative, Patrick De Koster, has said that "90 per cent of all articles are bulls***" and confirmed that his client is happy in Manchester.

"He still has a three-year contract with a team that belongs at the top. In a club and city where Kevin feels good and appreciated. There is always interest from other clubs but KDB is not thinking about a transfer right now.

He has three years left on contract with a top club and feels very valued by the city and the club".

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Since moving to the Etihad just under five years ago, De Bruyne has scored an average of just under one goal every four games and has racked up over 200 appearances for the Cityzens.

In his first season under Manuel Pellegrini, the playmaker was mainly deployed as a traditional #10. Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne has played on the wing and even as a false 9, but his usual position has been as one of two players in the #8 position.

De Bruyne isn't the only City player who journalists have rumoured may leave if the UEFA sanction is upheld - a final verdict is expected to be announced on the 13th July.

-----

