Key Details on Manchester City's £67.5M-Per-Year Etihad Sponsorship Revealed in New Report

Manchester City receive an amount in excess of £67.5 million per year from Etihad for their sponsorship of the club, according to a new report.

Manchester City have overseen a revolutionary period at the club since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, with great investment made into the first-team, academy and community in the east side of the city of Manchester.

The Premier League champions have been sponsored by Etihad since 2009, two years following which the UAE-based airline announced a 10-year partnership to include naming rights of the club's stadium and the surrounding campaus.

According to an in-depth report by Adam Crafton of The Athletic, Manchester City earn a figure upwards of £67.5 million per year from Etihad for their sponsorship of the Sky Blues.

It has been revealed that the deal between the five-time Premier League champions and Etihad has been at least four times since 2009, though the length and valuation of the current setup have not been disclosed by either the club or the international airline.

Quizzed about the advantages of their sponsorship deal with Manchester City, a spokesperson for Etihad said: "The partnership remains very important to us as the cornerstone of our global sponsorship strategy, providing brand awareness through people’s passion across international borders.”

The report further mentions that Manchester City continue to showcase the Etihad logo on their shirt despite having employed Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to head the club's hunt for a new shirt sponsor in 2018.

Manchester City's training kit partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai since last summer has seen the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias be part of promotional events with their sponsors.

