Key Details Revealed From Behind-the-Scenes Contract Discussions Between Manchester City Chief and James McAtee

A new report has provided an insight into the conversations between Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain and attacking midfielder James McAtee, which is believed to be a key reason behind the latter's recent contract extension.

Much like Liam Delap and Cole Palmer before him, James McAtee’s decision to extend his contract at Manchester City is a sign of the fact that the club’s youth prospects belief that the Etihad Stadium is the best place for their future.

Signing on the dotted line till 2026, the 19-year-old has put all the rumours that were speculating a permanent move away from his boyhood club to bed after agreeing a three-year extension at Manchester City.

According to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, it is said that a recent conversation between James McAtee and Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain is what all but ‘sealed the deal’ in convincing the Salford-born star to commit his future to the Sky Blues.

It has further been reported that the chat was a ‘reinforcement’ of everything the silky midfielder had been hearing from those closest to him for months - about how City are the ideal place for McAtee's future, with Begiristain explaining what a golden opportunity the teenager had in front of himself.

Moreover, Begiristain reportedly assured McAtee that all his ambitions can be regarded ‘realistic’ if he chose to prolong his stay at the Etihad Stadium when the pair sat down together in January.

While it has been claimed that there was ‘a lot of money’ on the table for McAtee at Manchester City, the same was the case last summer when such offers were made, and is not believed to be a reason behind the youngster extending his contract.

It is stated that the difference during contract negotiations this time around include factors such as telling the England U-20 international that he would be getting the same pathway as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer into the first-team squad after emerging through the academy ranks.

Lastly, Begiristain is also have claimed to inform McAtee about exactly how highly he is rated by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Catalan boss' belief in what he can achieve at the Etihad Stadium.

It is brilliant to discover the lengths Txiki Begiristain went to make James McAtee feel like a part of the club’s project and why extending his contract at Manchester City was the perfect decision for his future.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra