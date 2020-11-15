SI.com
Key Man City forward picks up injury on international break - manager reveals prognosis

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has picked up a calf injury prior to England's Nations League clash against Belgium and is unavailable for selection. 

Earlier this morning, reports emerged that the winger was a doubt for the game and Gareth Southgate has since not included Sterling in his 18-man squad for tonight. The Mail have reported he picked up a calf injury and failed the subsequent fitness test.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In an interview before the game, Southgate has confirmed that Sterling should be 'back fit by the end of the week' - meaning the problem shouldn't impact any games with Manchester City unless the injury aggravates. 

Having already lost Nathan Aké to injury in the current international break, Pep Guardiola will be hoping the Englishman can return to full fitness in time for his side's crucial clash against Tottenham.

