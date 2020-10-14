Key Man City midfielder is 'absolutely happy' at the club and is ready to enter contract negotiations

Manchester City and Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is ‘absolutely happy’ at the club, and fresh contract talks between representatives and City will take place next month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The playmaker has been widely regarded as the best in his position across the world, recently taking home the PFA Player of the Year and the UEFA Champions League best midfielder awards – it’s unsurprising why City are vying for his signature again.

It is expected that the 29-year-old will sign a contract that commits the rest of his playing career to the Sky Blues.

De Bruyne has recently further compounded the injury headache for manager Guardiola, after seemingly requesting to be substituted during the international fixture against England on Sunday. Opting to miss the Nations League clash against Iceland, De Bruyne has since travelled back to Manchester to target his recovery before Saturday’s meeting with Arsenal.

