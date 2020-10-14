SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Key Man City midfielder is 'absolutely happy' at the club and is ready to enter contract negotiations

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City and Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is ‘absolutely happy’ at the club, and fresh contract talks between representatives and City will take place next month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The playmaker has been widely regarded as the best in his position across the world, recently taking home the PFA Player of the Year and the UEFA Champions League best midfielder awards – it’s unsurprising why City are vying for his signature again.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

It is expected that the 29-year-old will sign a contract that commits the rest of his playing career to the Sky Blues.

De Bruyne has recently further compounded the injury headache for manager Guardiola, after seemingly requesting to be substituted during the international fixture against England on Sunday. Opting to miss the Nations League clash against Iceland, De Bruyne has since travelled back to Manchester to target his recovery before Saturday’s meeting with Arsenal. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City receive major fitness boost with key forward posting progress hint on Instagram

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has given fans a major fitness boost after uploading a video at the City Football Academy to his Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City's Portuguese stars receive Covid-19 results after Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test, and removal from the Portuguese national team camp, much has been made about the possibility of Ronaldo’s teammates now being at risk of infection.

Adam Booker

Raheem Sterling fitness update provided following withdrawal from international duty

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is 'likely' to be fit for the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

harryasiddall

Oooo Argentine friends! – Man City star labels relationship with fellow countryman as being 'like an old married couple'

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he and his fellow compatriot Lionel Messi are “like an old married couple”, whist the pair are usually away from Europe on International duty with Argentina.

Sam Puddephatt

Kevin De Bruyne now a 'major doubt' for Man City vs Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne is now a 'major doubt' for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday evening, according to an exclusive report from the 9320Pod.

harryasiddall

Man City centre-back target admits 'happiness' at interest from Premier League club

Jules Kounde, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester City in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, has opened up on interest from the Premier League for the first time since the window closed on October 5th.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender in talks over imminent exit - move has 'progressed'

Manchester City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere could be heading to Swansea City on a free transfer, according to BBC Sport.

Nathan Allen

Man City have Barcelona star 'on their agenda' - key factor in potential deal identified

Despite his extended stay at the club after a summer of uncertainty, the latest reports from Spain suggest that Manchester City still have Lionel Messi 'on their agenda' ahead of a possible deal for the Argentine star next summer.

Freddie Pye

by

Be bingo

Man United hijacked deal for strong Man City target - official bid launched, and topped

Manchester City reportedly made the first bid to sign promising Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri during the summer transfer window, despite the player ultimately signing for Manchester United, as per the latest reports from England.

Adam Booker

by

Ramblas

Angelino sees similarities between Guardiola and Nagelsmann

Manchester City’s Angelino has recently given his thoughts on comparisons between Pep Guardiola and Julian Nagelsmann, telling RBlive that he believes the two share a similar managerial style.

Alex Farrell