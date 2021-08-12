Key Man City Midfielder Provides Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Kick-Off

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is currently out of action due to a foot injury sustained on international duty, and the player himself has provided a fresh update on when he next expects to feature for the club.

Phil Foden played a key part in securing Manchester City’s third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola and was even named the PFA Young Player of the Year as a result of his incredible efforts.

The versatile forward was subsequently named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the delayed European Championships and featured in three matches.

However, the 21-year-old picked up a foot injury during an England training session which unfortunately ruled Foden out of the EURO 2020 final.

As per an image shared on Twitter by BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, Phil Foden has been seen partaking in Wednesday afternoon's Premier League Kicks event taking place opposite the City Football Academy.

Notably, despite the player’s foot injury expecting to keep him sidelined for at least one month, the 21-year-old was not wearing a precautionary protective boot – suggesting that the injury is not overly severe.

Furthermore, in an interview at the event with Sky Sports News, the England international noted that his foot is 'still a little bit sore' as a result of the injury.

When questioned on his return to action, Foden optimistically predicted that his rehabilitation would take “around three to four weeks more” meaning, should his rehabilitation go as planned, he will be unavailable for only three Premier League games.

At the tail-end of the previous campaign, Foden established himself as a key player within Pep Guardiola’s side and the player's absence will surely be a blow to the Catalan’s plans.

However, as Foden is only expected to miss three Premier League matches, it's conceivable that the England midfielder will be available for the clash with Leicester on 11th September.

