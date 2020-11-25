SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Key Man City midfielder 'really close' to a new long-term contract

harryasiddall

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is 'really close' to signing a new long-term contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast. 

The Belgian superstar won the prestigious PFA Player of the Year last season and has established himself as one of the best players in world football. It seemed essential to keep hold of the 29-year-old if the club want to challenge for years to come.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Despite no rumours of a departure, there definitely wouldn't be a lack of suiters if his contract did start to run down. However, Romano says a new deal is on the table and De Bruyne is 'really close' to signing it. 

The recent contract extension of Pep Guardiola was reportedly key to negotiations and in recent weeks or months, the deal will be confirmed.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'remain vigilant' of Inter Milan strikers situation - Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'remaining vigilant' regarding the situation of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

harryasiddall

by

dan burcea

Mendy and Stones start! - Olympiakos vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City just need a point from tonights Group C clash with Olympiakos to secure qualification to Champions League Round of 16.

harryasiddall

Man City's idea next summer is 'more on' Bundesliga midfielder - in talks with player's agent

Manchester City's idea when it comes to central midfielder recruits for next summer revolve more around Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, than Serie A star Ismael Bennacer, according to Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Raheem Sterling to be dropped, with Sergio Aguero making return to starting XI - Olympiacos vs Man City Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City's league season isn't going to plan, but they still have a perfect record in the Champions League to maintain when they head to Greece this week.

Nathan Allen

by

Wilfred Habulembe

Man City becoming 'increasingly hopeful' they can lure Barcelona star next summer

Manchester City are becoming increasingly hopeful that they can lure Barcelona and Argentine forward Lionel Messi to The Etihad next summer.

Sam Puddephatt

by

dan burcea

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker left out of Man City travelling squad to face Olympiacos

Manchester City will travel to Greece without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for their UEFA Champions League Matchday Four clash with Olympiacos on Wednesday night, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Details of Man City and Barcelona negotiations last Summer revealed - as club prepares second bid in January

The details of talks between Man City and Barcelona last summer have been revealed, amid rumours that negotiations are set to resume in January.

markgough96

"We want him in the best condition." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

After a disappointing Premier League defeat at the weekend, attentions turn to the Champions League with a point against Olympiakos tomorrow securing qualification to the next round.

harryasiddall

Everything You Need to Know: Olympiacos vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City's Champions League campaign will continue tomorrow as they travel to Athens to meet Olympiacos, who sit 3rd in Group C.

Danny Lardner

Man City purchase ‘buy-option’ in Mexico starlet’s new MLS contract

Mexico U16’s forward Alex Alcala (15) has signed his first professional contract with MLS side LA Galaxy, with Manchester City purchasing an option to buy the player when he turns 18.

Sam Puddephatt