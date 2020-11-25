Key Man City midfielder 'really close' to a new long-term contract

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is 'really close' to signing a new long-term contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast.

The Belgian superstar won the prestigious PFA Player of the Year last season and has established himself as one of the best players in world football. It seemed essential to keep hold of the 29-year-old if the club want to challenge for years to come.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Despite no rumours of a departure, there definitely wouldn't be a lack of suiters if his contract did start to run down. However, Romano says a new deal is on the table and De Bruyne is 'really close' to signing it.

The recent contract extension of Pep Guardiola was reportedly key to negotiations and in recent weeks or months, the deal will be confirmed.

-----

