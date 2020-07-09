Key Man City player set to demand an 'improved contract' as club faces uncertain future

Manchester City's leading star Kevin de Bruyne will demand an 'improved contract' if the club loses its appeal against the two-year ban from the Champions League at CAS, says HBvL as relayed via Sport Witness.

City are set to officially learn of their fate on 13 July. Should the club fail in its appeal to CAS, Belgian media outlet HBvL say de Bruyne will 'certainly ask' for a better deal in order to compensate him for the two years of no European competitions.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This would cost de Bruyne around €3.5m in lost bonuses - however, HBvL do not comment on whether the Belgian would be content to settle for financial compensation, rather than seek a transfer away from the club.

The report is a further reminder to City fans of how important it is that the club prevail in its appeal against UEFA's ban. Should the club not succeed, there will be strong elements of unrest within the squad.

Most City fans would be delighted, though, if the worst of the fallout was that de Bruyne merely wanted a better contract. As long as the Belgian stays in Manchester, City fans will be happy.

-----

