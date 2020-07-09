City Xtra
Key Man City player set to demand an 'improved contract' as club faces uncertain future

markgough96

Manchester City's leading star Kevin de Bruyne will demand an 'improved contract' if the club loses its appeal against the two-year ban from the Champions League at CAS, says HBvL as relayed via Sport Witness.

City are set to officially learn of their fate on 13 July. Should the club fail in its appeal to CAS, Belgian media outlet HBvL say de Bruyne will 'certainly ask' for a better deal in order to compensate him for the two years of no European competitions. 

Image placeholder title
 (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This would cost de Bruyne around €3.5m in lost bonuses - however, HBvL do not comment on whether the Belgian would be content to settle for financial compensation, rather than seek a transfer away from the club.

The report is a further reminder to City fans of how important it is that the club prevail in its appeal against UEFA's ban. Should the club not succeed, there will be strong elements of unrest within the squad. 

Most City fans would be delighted, though, if the worst of the fallout was that de Bruyne merely wanted a better contract. As long as the Belgian stays in Manchester, City fans will be happy.

-----

Man City receive significant update in possible move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is uninterested in a move to City, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

by

ScottKennedy

Man City targeted Bayern Munich star as potential Leroy Sane replacement - director 'pushed until the end'

Manchester City wanted to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as part of a swap deal for the outgoing Leroy Sané, according to SPORT BILD.

Nathan Allen

Man City ready to make 'strong economic investment' for La Liga winger

Manchester City intend to complete the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) this summer, following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, according to CadenaSER in Valencia.

Freddie Pye

Wolves star set for transfer tussle as Man City & Juventus move ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of player

Wolves winger Adama Traore (24), is a target for City, Juventus and Barcelona, report ESPN.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City swatted aside Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to tighten their grip on a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

Man City given major transfer boost as Serie A side drop £100m asking price

City's move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be a step closer after IndyFootball reported that Napoli will settle for £70m for the defender.

markgough96

"That was maybe one of the best performances he gave this season." - Pep Guardiola makes bold claim on star striker

Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim in Tuesdays pre-match press conference about star striker Gabriel Jesus; claiming Sunday's game in which Manchester City fell to a narrow defeat to Southampton was "one of the best performances he's gave this season".

harryasiddall

by

balearic john

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from defeat on the south coast by demolishing a sorry Newcastle at the Etihad.

Nathan Allen

John Stones starts! - Manchester City vs Newcastle (Team News)

After a disappointing loss to Southampton at the weekend, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be hoping to bounce back with a victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League. With an FA Cup Semi-Final in sight, Guardiola may have one-eye on whats round the corner when it comes to his team selection.

harryasiddall

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Newcastle United (w/NUFC360)

In what will be City’s first fixture in the new 6pm kick off slot, the Blues will be eager to both get back to winning ways, but also find the net, given they failed to score with any of their 26 shots on goal at St Mary’s.

Harry Winters