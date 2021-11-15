Key Man City Star Admits He 'Played a Bit Limited' on International Duty Amid Injury Issue

Bernardo Silva has admitted he 'played a bit limited' in Portugal's game with Serbia last night, as he continues to struggle with an injury issue.

The Portuguese international has been one of the stars of Manchester City's season so far, scoring three goals in 14 starts and winning two consecutive Etihad Player of the Month awards.

The ex-Monaco midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester in the summer, but a move didn't materialise, and the player has responded by starting the season at his world-class best.

Although Silva missed training for Portugal at the start of the international break with myalgia, he returned late last week in time to start a crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

Silva created an early opener for his side, winning the ball back high up the pitch and feeding Renato Sanches to score what looked like a massive goal. Portugal only needed a point to qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar.

But the midfielder was substituted off shortly after the hour mark with the scores level, and eventually, the hosts fell to a shocking late 2-1 defeat, condemning them to a place in the play-offs.

After the match, Silva discussed his performance and detailed the reasoning behind his substitution.

"I played a little bit limited," he said, "I tried to give my best until the moment came when I thought that another player would be in better conditions."

Silva was taken off for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but Portugal weren't able to hang on for the draw they needed.

Manchester City teammates Joao Cancelo and Rúben Dias also started the match and played the full 90 minutes.

Both City fans and staff will be hoping that Silva's muscle problems will leave no lasting impact, with their #20 expected to be a key member of the squad once again when domestic games resume this weekend.

Manchester City welcome Everton at home on Sunday in the Premier League, where they currently sit three points behind league leaders Chelsea with an inferior goal difference.

