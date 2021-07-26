Key Man City Star Not Pictured On Expected Return Date - Player Previously Linked With Atletico Madrid

More of Manchester City's first team squad have returned to the CFA today for pre-season training.

We're slowly seeing Pep Guardiola's stars trickle back into pre-season training, after the vast majority were given an extended break after their excursions at Euro 2020 or the Copa America.

Today, Manchester City's official website pictured various big names returning to the training ground in the hope of preparing for another successful season.

First up, Zack Steffen is back after appearing for a short while in the Nations League, where he helped the United States pick up the trophy for the first time.

The 26-year-old joins Scott Carson as the only senior goalkeepers to represent the club in pre-season, with number one Ederson not expected back until after the Community Shield, City Xtra revealed.

Alongside the goalkeeper were the Portuguese duo of Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo. Both were selected for Euro 2020 duty, but the latter was forced to withdraw with COVID-19.

The Premier League Player of the Year for 2020/21, Ruben Dias was an ever present in Portugals backline this summer - so was in need of a rest.

And last but certainly not least, Nathan Aké has rejoined the squad for his second season in blue. The Dutch defender struggled with injuries last campaign so will be hoping for a more extended run in the side this time around.

One thing to note however; despite his fellow Portuguese teammates returning, Bernardo Silva was not pictured amongst the group.

This obviously throws the midfielders future at the Etihad Stadium into doubt, with a move away looking increasingly likely as the days progress. The 26-year-old has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all summer.

