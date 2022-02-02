Key Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Factor Helped Agree Long-Term Contract Extension for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's possession-based style of play played a crucial role in helping convince Bernardo Silva to come close to agreeing a fresh, long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

The 27-year-old has been rumoured to be on the brink of exit for the past two summers, and the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus would perhaps have prised the playmaker away from the Etihad Stadium last summer if not for the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silva, who has been in mesmerising form for the Premier League champions since the start of the campaign, has bagged eight goals and two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Despite wanting to take up a different challenge after spending four years in Manchester last summer, the Portugal international is reportedly close to committing his long-term future to the Sky Blues.

According to Pol Ballus of The Times, sources close to the first-team squad feel that there is a belief amongst several players that Manchester City are the 'best place' in the world to play possession-based football.

The style of play, which has helped the league leaders win the Premier League thrice in the past four campaign, is understood to have played a crucial role in convincing Silva to agree a long-term deal with the league leaders.

Moreover, seeing his fellow countrymen - Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias - sign long-term deals at the Etihad Stadium over the past year would have helped persuade the Ligue 1 winner to renew his current deal past 2025.

Speaking after extending his contract with Pep Guardiola's side this week, Joao Cancelo mentioned that the style of football in the east side of Manchester was a key factor in putting pen to paper and signing a fresh five-year deal with the Champions League finalists.

Having once again established himself as one of the first names on Guardiola's teamsheet, Silva is expected to follow in the footsteps of John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Joao Cancelo - all of whom have extended their respective terms at City since the previous campaign.

