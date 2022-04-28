Skip to main content

Key Manchester City Sponsor in 'Pole Position' to Secure Erling Haaland Deal

Manchester City's kit sponsor Puma is in 'pole position' to secure Erling Haaland to a long-term deal, according to an emerging report.

Back in 2019, Manchester City signed a new long-term kit deal with Puma - worth a reported £65 million a year - to replace their already established partnership with Nike. 

The ten-year agreement propelled the Blues into third on the most valuable kit deals in Europe list - behind Manchester United's deal with Adidas and Barcelona's with Nike.

Since the agreement, there has been a selection of kits that have become all-time classics in the eyes of City fans, with the recently leaked 2022/23 designs creating a lot of excitement. 

imago1011606887h

Another club that has a multi-million partnership with Puma is German giants, Borussia Dortmund. Ironically, the current home of City's number one summer transfer target.

imago1011605387h

The saga linking Erling Haaland to the Etihad Stadium has grown larger and larger each day, with it now likely the Norway international lines up in a Sky Blue shirt for Pep Guardiola next season. 

imago1011600526h

His £63 million release clause has attracted a number of suitors from around Europe, but it looks like City and Real Madrid are the final two sides in the running for the prolific forward's signature. 

Away from the pitch, according to Goal España, Puma are in 'pole position' to become Haaland's sponsor, and intend on pushing the player towards City. 

It could be a huge boost for City and - should a transfer happen - the contract presented to Haaland by Puma would be even greater than their first offer.

Considering Dortmund's established relationship with Puma, it is likely Haaland's representatives already have an open dialogue with the brand and a personal deal being struck is not beyond the realms of possibility. 

However, every single kit sponsor will be exploring the possibility of securing one of the most exciting players in Europe.

After breaking through at RB Salzburg and continuing his rise at Dortmund, Haaland will feel this summer is the right time to move on and begin a new chapter in his career. 

Whether that is at City or Madrid, however, remains to be seen. 

imago1011512890h
