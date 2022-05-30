Skip to main content

Khaldoon Al Mubarak CONFIRMS More Manchester City Signings Coming This Summer

Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that there will be more incomings at the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window, speaking during his annual end-of-season interview with the club.

Just over a decade since Sergio Agüero's historic late winner against QPR to hand Manchester City their first Premier League title, Ilkay Gundogan's heroics against Aston Villa made it title number six.

Four times in the last five seasons, City have been crowned champions of England, and largely thanks to the genius of head coach, Pep Guardiola. The Catalan boss' unrelenting pursuit of perfection has built an unstoppable winning machine at the Etihad Stadium.

However, a lot of credit does have to go to the recruitment of players, and how quickly the club solves issues within the playing squad by finding the next star from Europe or even further afield. 

There is evidence of that already this season, with the long-winded search for a Sergio Agüero replacement concluded through the imminent arrival of one of the most lethal number nine's in world football - Erling Haaland

Previous to that, Manchester City had already confirmed during the January transfer window that they had secured the services of Julian Alvarez - an exciting Argentine forward that will be joining the club in the summer.

However, Manchester City are not done with just the two acquisitions they have already secured. Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed in his annual end-of-season interview that there will be more players through the Etihad Stadium doors this summer.

"I can confirm that there will be more players coming in (to Manchester City this summer). We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas that need strengthening," the chairman began.

"As you know, every season, some players leave and we have to continuously refresh the team. Again, we always look at improving and strengthening and I think we've made two very important additions already. I anticipate that we'll be doing a couple more."

When pressed if it will take a little longer for these potential new signings to arrive, Al Mubarak said, "We'll try to go as fast as we can, but you know how the market goes, it's not entirely in our control. If it was up to me, we'd finish them all on July 1st."

With Fernandinho's departure, central midfield is likely to be the highest on the priority list. However, departures in other areas could force Manchester City's hand into strengthening in other areas. 

