Khaldoon Al Mubarak Provides an Update on the Future of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed talks will take place with Pep Guardiola regarding his future 'at the right time', speaking during his annual end-of-season interview with the club's in-house media team.

After winning a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons, Manchester City's dominance of England's top flight under Pep Guardiola has entered unprecedented levels.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Bob Paisley's Liverpool have enjoyed such an emphatic record, with the aforementioned Catalan manager set to aim for title number five next season.

One thing that is uncertain, however, is his future at the club, with Pep Guardiola's current contract set to expire at the end of next season and there are yet to be any talks of an extension.

IMAGO / PA Images It is clear the club want their most decorated-ever manager to remain at the helm, but operating at extreme levels of intensity, the 51-year-old has tended to need breaks from management in the past. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was asked about Pep Guardiola's future and the situation regarding his contract.

IMAGO / Xinhua Khaldoon Al Mubarak began, "Pep (Guardiola) has never stayed as long as he has stayed with any club, be it Barcelona or Bayern Munich as he has stayed with Manchester City."

"So your question is perfectly valid - perfectly valid three years ago, perfectly valid last year, and perfectly valid this year."

The chairman continued, "It's a partnership that has done wonders over the years, it's a partnership that we're approaching now its seventh year - next year is going to be another exciting chapter of this partnership."

"We're enjoying every moment of it, we're achieving great things together, and this conversation will be had at the right time, at the right place, and with the pace and time and framework that works for Pep."

Pep Guardiola extended his contract by a further two years towards the end of 2021 and - as the chairman correctly points out - has stayed in Manchester longer than at any other club in his managerial career.

It is evident the Catalan coach is enjoying his stay, so it is not out of the question that he continues his incredible relationship with the club even further.

