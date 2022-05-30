Skip to main content

Khaldoon Al Mubarak Provides an Update on the Future of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed talks will take place with Pep Guardiola regarding his future 'at the right time', speaking during his annual end-of-season interview with the club's in-house media team.

After winning a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons, Manchester City's dominance of England's top flight under Pep Guardiola has entered unprecedented levels. 

Only Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Bob Paisley's Liverpool have enjoyed such an emphatic record, with the aforementioned Catalan manager set to aim for title number five next season.

One thing that is uncertain, however, is his future at the club, with Pep Guardiola's current contract set to expire at the end of next season and there are yet to be any talks of an extension.

imago1012201852h

It is clear the club want their most decorated-ever manager to remain at the helm, but operating at extreme levels of intensity, the 51-year-old has tended to need breaks from management in the past. 

imago1012201545h

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was asked about Pep Guardiola's future and the situation regarding his contract.

imago1012212432h

Khaldoon Al Mubarak began, "Pep (Guardiola) has never stayed as long as he has stayed with any club, be it Barcelona or Bayern Munich as he has stayed with Manchester City."

"So your question is perfectly valid - perfectly valid three years ago, perfectly valid last year, and perfectly valid this year."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The chairman continued, "It's a partnership that has done wonders over the years, it's a partnership that we're approaching now its seventh year - next year is going to be another exciting chapter of this partnership."

"We're enjoying every moment of it, we're achieving great things together, and this conversation will be had at the right time, at the right place, and with the pace and time and framework that works for Pep."

Pep Guardiola extended his contract by a further two years towards the end of 2021 and - as the chairman correctly points out - has stayed in Manchester longer than at any other club in his managerial career.

It is evident the Catalan coach is enjoying his stay, so it is not out of the question that he continues his incredible relationship with the club even further.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago0047256338h
News

Khaldoon Al Mubarak CONFIRMS More Manchester City Signings Coming This Summer

By Harry Siddall5 minutes ago
imago1011765172h
News

Rodri Opens Up On Recent Manchester City Defeat That Was 'The Worst Day in His Life'

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1012228564h
News

Manchester City Make Decision on the Future of First-Team Goalkeeper Ahead of 2022/23 Season

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Pep kisses PL trophy
News

"Crying Like He Did Comes From Within" - Manchester City Star Discusses Pep Guardiola and Premier League Glory

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1012212413h
News

Rodri Talks Manchester City's Project and the Club's Champions League Hopes

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1012228280h
News

Manchester City Star Drops Major Exit Hint After Liking Instagram Post Speculating Premier League Transfer

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
Gundo goal vs AVL
News

"Absolutely Unbelievable" - Manchester City Star Reflects on 'Picture Perfect' Premier League Title Triumph

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1012302785h
News

"Glorified Friendlies" - Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Hits Out at UEFA for Organisation of International Tournament

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago