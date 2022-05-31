Khaldoon Al Mubarak Sends Personal Heartfelt Message to Manchester City's Departing Captain Fernandinho

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has sent a classy personal message to the club's departing first-team captain, Fernandinho - who will be leaving the team this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

After several consecutive seasons that have seen Manchester City and their fanbase bid farewell to a number of club legends - including the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva, and Vincent Kompany - the same trend is set to continue in 2022.

Following a trophy-laden nine-year career at the Etihad Stadium, after joining the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, Fernandinho will exit Manchester City this summer, with the expectation being that he will return to Brazil.

Speaking during his traditional end-of-season interview with Manchester City, the club's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has sent a personal message to the 37 year-old, ahead of his official exit from the squad in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / Sportimage Khaldoon Al Mubarak began, "The greatest thing that you can see with Fernandinho is what he's accomplished with this club; five Premier League titles, six League Cups, and an FA Cup. This is a remarkable tally by any standard." IMAGO / Xinhua "We've been lucky to have great leaders in this squad throughout the years, but certainly when Vincent (Kompany) left they were big, big shoes to fill. But I think Fernandinho stepped in, and you can see it." The Manchester City chief continued, "The results in the two years that Fernandinho was captain, we won the league - look at this year, last game of the season, it takes a lot of personality, it takes a lot of leadership. Champions League finalist, Champions League semi-finalist." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Khaldoon Al Mubarak continued by then stressing the importance of Fernandinho, highlighting the special characteristics of a professional footballer that took the role of captain at Manchester City very seriously, both within the first-team set-up, and deeper into the club.

"He's been a remarkable player, remarkable captain, remarkable leader, fantastic individual, and he will be missed by everyone in this organisation because he was that silent leader, always spoke with his actions, always was the good example for everyone, and particularly for the younger players and he's been a great inspiration to all the young players in the academy and elsewhere."

Khaldoon Al Mubarak closed, "Everybody looks up to him, he's going to be dearly missed that's for sure."

