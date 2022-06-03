Khaldoon Al Mubarak Shares Excitement Ahead Of Manchester City's US Pre-Season Tour

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's upcoming pre-season tour, which is set to be held in the United States.

After being unable to enjoy a pre-season tour for almost three years due to the severities of the COVID-19 pandemic, normality has returned to a major extent in and around the world as Manchester City are headed to the US in July this year.

In preparation for the 2022/23 season, Pep Guardiola’s side are set to go toe-to-toe with Club America and Bayern Munich in Houston and Green Bay respectively.

Sky Blues chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has given his thoughts on the Premier League champions’ visit to the United States of America in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images “Well, it’s great after three years of COVID to go back to some sort of normality," he said in his annual end-of-season interview with the club. IMAGO / PA Images "The human interaction of going back and having a proper pre-season, the ability to have a pre-season without any other competitions, really having the whole group together is a great opportunity”

IMAGO / Andreas Haas Al Mubarak continued, “It’s a place that has a huge Manchester City fanbase. I know Pep and the team are really excited about interacting with the fans and playing in two of the most iconic stadiums in the United States.”

This is not the first time City have travelled to the US for a pre-season tour, as they faced the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

And as Al Mubarak mentions, the club have a massive following in the United States. The City Football Group-owned New York City FC - who are the current MLS champions - are a major reason behind the City brand being held in high regard.

With global superstars such as Frank Lampard, David Villa, and Andrea Pirlo representing the club in the past, the New York-based side have grown into a massive brand in the US and as a result, City are one of the most well-supported sides in the nation.

As City return to the United States for its pre-season tour, it is likely that their two matches will attract massive numbers of spectators in the summer.

