"Kompany, Zabaleta, Yaya, Silva, Aguero - all could have won POTY" - Former Man City player talks individual awards

Matt Astbury

During a recent interview with Goal, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards admitted he believes a lot of players at the club were overlooked for individual awards.

Despite the club winning four Premier League titles, a Manchester City player has never been named the Premier League PFA Player of the Year. Six of the last 10 recipients of the award have come from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham; with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk the current holder.

The former England international believes this is down to City being victims of their own success.

"Every time a City player has been up for it, someone's just pipped them but that season [13/14] Yaya should have won it 100%. I don't think people are being bad to City when they don't pick them other teams might think 'they've had all this investment' and expect this to happen.

You could run through the team from Hart, when he was on flames, Kompany, Zabaleta, Yaya, Silva, Aguero - all of them could have won player of the year. But I think because we have had so much talent in the squad, that people just expect us to be that good."

Looking ahead to this season's award, Richards is hopeful that it will go Kevin De Bruyne; but he would not be surprised if a Liverpool player picks up the prestigious accolade due to the team's dominance in the Premier League.

"Like [Kevin] De Bruyne this season. I do believe it's got to go to a Liverpool player because of how much they are winning the league by. But then City broke the points record and didn't win it, so maybe De Bruyne could win it instead of [Sadio] Mane or [Virgil] Van Dijk."

