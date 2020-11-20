"Kyle always tells me he has more goalkeeping appearances than me for City." - Man City goalkeeper reveals funny dressing room moments

Manchester City's back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson has talked about the dressing room, Kyle Walker and Secret Santa in a recent interview with ESPN.

When Carson moved to Manchester on loan before last season, many saw him as the "new Richard Wright"- an experienced homegrown player known for having a calm head on his shoulders. Like Wright, Carson has provided emergency backup for the team while offering his valuable knowledge to the younger 'keepers in training.

And, while he wasn't required to actually play a competitive match last campaign, City were impressed enough to bring him back for a second year on the trot. Now, recent quotes published by ESPN have given some insight into Carson's relationship with the rest of the City squad- including a bizarre Christmas gift!

“My Secret Santa [last year] was a tour of the Etihad Stadium," Carson revealed- we can only guess who might have given him that! But the goalkeeper saw the funny side. "I'm one of the first to give stick to the lads, so they take the piss with me too. But I love that."

Referring to Kyle Walker's infamous time in goal for City during their Champions League match with Atalanta last season, Carson said "Kyle always tells me he has more goalkeeping appearances than me for City. That's another reason why I want to get at least one game during my time here!"

Carson (35) had a successful period as Ben Foster's predecessor between the sticks at West Bromwich Albion. He's also had spells at Aston Villa, Bursaspor, Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before settling down as Derby County's first-choice for four consecutive seasons.

