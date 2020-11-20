SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"Kyle always tells me he has more goalkeeping appearances than me for City." - Man City goalkeeper reveals funny dressing room moments

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson has talked about the dressing room, Kyle Walker and Secret Santa in a recent interview with ESPN.

When Carson moved to Manchester on loan before last season, many saw him as the "new Richard Wright"- an experienced homegrown player known for having a calm head on his shoulders. Like Wright, Carson has provided emergency backup for the team while offering his valuable knowledge to the younger 'keepers in training. 

And, while he wasn't required to actually play a competitive match last campaign, City were impressed enough to bring him back for a second year on the trot. Now, recent quotes published by ESPN have given some insight into Carson's relationship with the rest of the City squad- including a bizarre Christmas gift!

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-shakhtar (2)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“My Secret Santa [last year] was a tour of the Etihad Stadium," Carson revealed- we can only guess who might have given him that! But the goalkeeper saw the funny side. "I'm one of the first to give stick to the lads, so they take the piss with me too. But I love that."

Referring to Kyle Walker's infamous time in goal for City during their Champions League match with Atalanta last season, Carson said "Kyle always tells me he has more goalkeeping appearances than me for City. That's another reason why I want to get at least one game during my time here!"

Carson (35) had a successful period as Ben Foster's predecessor between the sticks at West Bromwich Albion. He's also had spells at Aston Villa, Bursaspor, Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before settling down as Derby County's first-choice for four consecutive seasons.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"What I want is for him to finish his career there." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Tottenham Hotspur)

Alongside our players banging in the goals, we've had a pretty successful international break. Attentions now turn to Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho in what seems like a must win game.

harryasiddall

Man City 'determined' to sign Barcelona forward - club to 'turn attentions' to player after Pep Guardiola contract extension

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the pursuit and potential signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, after Pep Guardiola committed the next two seasons of his managerial career to the Etihad Stadium, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

by

Netra pandey

Man City's Ferran Torres reveals messages Barcelona and Chelsea stars left for him on match ball

Man City's Ferran Torres has spoken of his delight at scoring a hattrick against Germany - and some of the messages left on the match ball have been revealed.

markgough96

'It was complicated' - Gareth Southgate admits issues in Phil Foden's return to England squad

Gareth Southgate discussed Phil Foden's return to the England squad - while Kevin de Bruyne predicted the youngster could become one of the world's best players.

markgough96

Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

Freddie Pye

by

NeoMalkX

Pep Guardiola 'turned down' two approaches from two clubs prior to Man City extension - reason behind decision revealed

Pep Guardiola reportedly 'turned down' to separate approaches from two of Europe's biggest clubs prior to his two-year contract extension at Manchester City on Thursday morning, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola will 'receive funds' for signings and 'will be backed' if necessary - Lionel Messi remains target for Man City

Pep Guardiola has been assured by Manchester City that 'he will be backed' in the transfer market, with the Catalan boss being assured he will 'receive funds' if necessary in order to freshen up his squad next season, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023.

harryasiddall

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

harryasiddall