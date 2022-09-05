Skip to main content

Kyle Walker Absent From Manchester City Training With Injury

Kyle Walker has not been seen at Manchester City's training session in Spain this morning after limping off with injury against Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola informed the media on Sunday afternoon that the decision to take off Kyle Walker was not a tactical one, and that the player had been carrying an injury since the first-half.

Walker limped off the pitch on Sunday, adding to Manchester City's woes at the back with Aymeric Laporte still not due back till the end of September.

He was not seen at Manchester City's last training session before they face Sevilla in the Champions League, which took place this morning.

According to Simon Bajkowski, Kyle Walker was absent from Manchester City training this morning. Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji both trained at the City Football Academy, but Kyle Walker was not present.

It is currently unknown what the extent of the injury is. Pep Guardiola detailed that Kyle Walker would be assessed by doctors to determine the extent, but the outcome of that assessment has not yet been released.

It is a blow for Manchester City, who don't really have a recognised right-back outside of Kyle Walker. Yan Couto and Issa Kabore were allowed to leave both on loan and permanently, and City have nobody else.

John Stones may be asked to play there tomorrow evening, or Sergio Gomez will play left-back and Joao Cancelo will be pushed over to the right. Nathan Ake could also play left-back with Cancelo on the right too.

It will be interesting to see how Pep tackles the injury situation tomorrow night.

