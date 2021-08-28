Kyle Walker Admits He Will "Probably Not" Receive The Same Man City Recognition As Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Kyle Walker has admitted he will "probably not" be receiving a statue outside the Etihad Stadium once his Manchester City career comes to a close, while speaking to BT Sport on Saturday afternoon.

The Manchester City defender has been previewing Saturday's early kick-off between the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to build on the good form from their crushing 5-0 victory over Norwich City last weekend, and enter the first international break of the season on a high note.

Ahead of the game, full-back Kyle Walker has been speaking to BT Sport on a number of topics including the chances of him receiving a statue outside the Etihad Stadium - following the unveiling of Vincent Kompany and David Silva's editions on Saturday.

Speaking on the new season, and the challenge of retaining their Premier League crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola, Walker was keen to express how the current squad have experience of doing just that.

Walker explained, "We've proved it in the last couple of years that we can retain the Premier League title. Everyone has strengthened their teams and so have we. I'm looking forward to the season and I think it should be an exciting one."

Manchester City have also had a very good record against Saturday's visitors Arsenal in recent seasons, but Kyle Walker was keen to stress that previous fixtures have no bearing on the outcome of today's match.

"No, not at all. I feel that as Mikel [Arteta] was here as part of the coaching staff, he knows us really well. As you say, we've had a good record against them, but we know how football can be, it's a strange game at times, but I just hope we can continue that good record today and get the three points," Walker said.

And speaking on the chances of receiving a statue from the club, Walker laughed and explained, "Probably not. Full credit to them and what they've done for this great club. Vinny's goal against Leicester in one of his last games for Man City was fantastic, so just for that goal alone he deserves one!"

