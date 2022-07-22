Skip to main content

Kyle Walker Admits He's Feeling Fantastic Going Into The New Season

Manchester City supporters, coaching staff, and players will be going into the new season hoping to compete in all four competitions after winning the Premier League title on the final day of last season.

Kyle Walker has been a stalwart and a kay man under Pep Guardiola since the former Barcelona manager joined the club.

Walker in action

He has spoken about how he is feeling going into the new campaign as he looks set to be Manchester City's first choice right-back at 32-years-old.

Speaking to The Daily Mail he said: "You can’t have an off day here. If you have an off day you get found out. If you get found out in training you don’t play the game.

"I feel fantastic, if you said to me at 21 that I’d still be playing Premier League football at 32, at the standard I’m playing at, I’d have probably said no. Was I living a little bit different to what I am now? One million per cent."

He continued: "I’m looking after myself the best I can. I feel healthy and fit, I still feel quick and sharp. I’m still eager to learn. Competition has made me better, made me adapt and probably study the game a little bit more.

"We could all play football in the Premier League, but it’s the 10 per cent that makes a difference between being a good Premier League full back to a world-class one."

Walker will be key for Guardiola yet again this season as he looks to keep up his normally fantastic standards to make sure he has a place on the plane to Qatar in November.

