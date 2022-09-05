Skip to main content

Kyle Walker And John Stones Not Part Of Manchester City Squad For Sevilla Trip

Kyle Walker and John Stones are not part of the travelling Manchester City squad for the trip to Sevilla later today.

Manchester City take on Sevilla in the Champions League tomorrow, but they will be doing it without John Stones and Kyle Walker, who have been left out of the squad.

Kyle Walker's injury was clear, as he limped off on Saturday against Aston Villa, but John Stones injury has not been heard of before today.

John Stones & Kyle Walker

John Stones and Kyle Walker have been left out of the travelling squad to Seville.

It would be assumed he is being left out of the squad due to injury, but it was either sustained in training or one he carried on through against Villa.

It has been confirmed that John Stones and Kyle Walker have been left out of the travelling squad to Seville for the Champions League clash against Sevilla tomorrow.

Simon Bajkowski reported that while John Stones did train this morning, he will join Kyle Walker on the list of players who don't make the trip to Sevilla.

In terms of good news for Manchester City in the squad, Kalvin Phillips does make his return after missing a few games with a shoulder injury. The English midfielder trained this morning.

Manuel Akanji is also making the trip. The fact John Stones is not making the trip is a clear example of why Manuel Akanji was signed, and it is less of a situation due to his presence. 

Akanji may now make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side tomorrow, or Nathan Ake will fill in for John Stones in his absence. Pep Guardiola is expected to update the injury situations later on at his press conference.

