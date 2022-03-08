Kyle Walker Boasts that Manchester City Owed Manchester United the 4-1 Demolition Job

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has insisted that his side are still not the 'finished article', after a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday evening.

After a shaky spell in recent weeks, Kyle Walker looked back to his very best on Sunday evening in Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The derby triumph saw Manchester City move six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, while Jurgen Klopp's side does however have a game in hand over the Blues.

In speaking to ManCity.com, Kyle Walker reflected on the Etihad outfit's superb showing against Manchester United at the weekend, as well as what it means for the rest of the campaign.

“I think every game from now until the end of the season is a cup final,” Kyle Walker said.

“We need to make sure we bring the same level of performance to every single game and hopefully that will be enough for us to clinch the Premier League."

Walker continued, “I think this season especially (a derby win feels extra special). We have found it difficult when they have come here in recent years. They have turned us over."

While the trajectory of the two Manchester sides have been nearly polar opposite in recent times, Kyle Walker pointed out that Manchester United have still done some damage to the Cityzens in years past.

“We could have won the title one season and (Paul) Pogba scored a late goal, so I think we owed them one and we did it in style."

Walker continued, "It is an important victory. Sunday is a great one for the bragging rights, but the season is not over by any stretch of the imagination."

With ten games remaining and Liverpool breathing down their neck, Walker and his Manchester City teammates know that they can not drop their momentum from here on out.

"We know we need to keep getting the three points and keep putting the performances in. We are not a finished article and this isn’t over. It is a great result and three points, we have ticked that off and it is a local derby, but there is still a lot of football to play.”

