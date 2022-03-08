Skip to main content

Kyle Walker Boasts that Manchester City Owed Manchester United the 4-1 Demolition Job

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has insisted that his side are still not the 'finished article', after a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday evening.

After a shaky spell in recent weeks, Kyle Walker looked back to his very best on Sunday evening in Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The derby triumph saw Manchester City move six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, while Jurgen Klopp's side does however have a game in hand over the Blues.

In speaking to ManCity.com, Kyle Walker reflected on the Etihad outfit's superb showing against Manchester United at the weekend, as well as what it means for the rest of the campaign.

“I think every game from now until the end of the season is a cup final,” Kyle Walker said.

“We need to make sure we bring the same level of performance to every single game and hopefully that will be enough for us to clinch the Premier League."

Walker continued, “I think this season especially (a derby win feels extra special). We have found it difficult when they have come here in recent years. They have turned us over."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the trajectory of the two Manchester sides have been nearly polar opposite in recent times, Kyle Walker pointed out that Manchester United have still done some damage to the Cityzens in years past. 

“We could have won the title one season and (Paul) Pogba scored a late goal, so I think we owed them one and we did it in style."

Walker continued, "It is an important victory. Sunday is a great one for the bragging rights, but the season is not over by any stretch of the imagination." 

With ten games remaining and Liverpool breathing down their neck, Walker and his Manchester City teammates know that they can not drop their momentum from here on out. 

"We know we need to keep getting the three points and keep putting the performances in. We are not a finished article and this isn’t over. It is a great result and three points, we have ticked that off and it is a local derby, but there is still a lot of football to play.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010428615h
News

Kyle Walker Boasts that Manchester City Owed Manchester United the 4-1 Demolition Job

By Adam Booker21 seconds ago
Mahrez vs Pet Away
Transfer Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea Eyeing Riyad Mahrez Move Amid Uncertainty Over Manchester City Contract

By Vayam Lahoti22 minutes ago
imago1010270368h
News

Roy Keane Surprises Relevant People at Manchester City With New Comments Following Kyle Walker Spat Last Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand26 minutes ago
imago1009804438h
News

"I Would Love it!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Update on Fernandinho's Manchester City Future

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
News

"It's Very Difficult" - Ederson Expresses Oleksandr Zinchenko Concern With Joao Cancelo Unavailable for Champions League Tie

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1009987395h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Updates on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Kyle Walker Spitting
News

"When A Player Does A Stupid Thing..." - Pep Guardiola Admits Kyle Walker Deserves Three-Game Champions League Suspension Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1008333239h
News

Ederson Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Fernandinho’s Dressing Room Importance

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago