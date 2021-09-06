Kyle Walker Claims Premier League is More Important Than Champions League Ahead of New Campaign

Kyle Walker has revealed what his favourite competition to compete in is, ahead of the return of the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup after the international break.

Walker is one of the most popular players amongst the Manchester City faithful as his tremendous work rate and consistent performances have endeared him to the club's supporters.

The England international has so far amassed an impressive total of 186 appearances for the Sky Blues since he arrived in the summer of 2017, and his contributions have been vital in the club’s success under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have won a plethora of trophies under the Catalan coach and have most impressively lifted the Premier League in three of the previous four seasons.

The domestic league is seen by many of the club's supporters to be the most important competition in which the Sky Blues compete, and this opinion is not limited to just the club's fans.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for quadrupled wages and six-year contract after talks

READ MORE: Man City signing reveals conversations with Fernandinho

As Manchester City eased to yet another league title last term, they are again expected to challenge strongly in each competition available this season, and as relayed by the Manchester Evening News, Kyle Walker has commented on which tournament is the most important to him.

“For me, first and foremost, it is the Premier League as I have said numerous times,” Walker explained.

"People might say the Champions League, and this club does need the Champions League as I think the club is built to go out and win the Champions League, but for me, all I have grown up watching is the Premier League."

"It is 38 tough games and not where you come across four games a season and you think alright this could be a little bit hard."

Walker continued, "Every game is tough and to sustain a certain level of expectation for ourselves. What is frustrating about this team is that everyone is a good player, and everyone pushes each other so you know that if you don’t have a good game, you might not get in the team for a good run of games.”

The England international also noted, "To achieve what we did last season and hopefully go one step further in the Champions League would be fantastic.”

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Kyle Walker’s preference for the Premier League over the Champions League is a sentiment shared by many Manchester City supporters as for various reasons, perhaps stemming from contentious officiating to controversial UEFA sanctions.

However, whilst the Premier League is the more important tournament in the eyes of many of the club's fans, this does not mean that City supporters are indifferent towards it and do not care, but simply that they would rather see their side win the Premier League over the Champions League - if given a choice.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra