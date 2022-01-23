Kyle Walker Dismisses Suggestion of Manchester City Being One of the Best Teams in the Premier League Era

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has provided an insight into the desire to improve that both he and his Etihad teammates share, speaking during a new interview with Sky Sports this week.

Manchester City’s status as one of the greatest ever teams in Premier League history is undoubtable at this point.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup trophy and four Carabao Cups in a row, Pep Guardiola’s side have certainly taken English football by storm, since the Catalan's arrival in the summer of 2016.

Despite their incredible success over the years, Manchester City have not let complacency slip into performances, as they currently look set to be on course for a fourth Premier League title in just six seasons.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Manchester City's ever-present right-sided full-back Kyle Walker revealed that his side still have aspirations of improving even further.

“We’re very critical of ourselves. Maybe people stand back and say, ‘They’re the finished article, they’re one of the best teams in the Premier League era’. But we all believe we can still improve. We feel there’s another gear for us to gain”, the Englishman revealed.

On the importance of finding that extra gear to win that all-important Champions League title, Walker admitted, “Especially coming into the Champions League where it's a bit of a different platform to the Premier League in style of play - we need to adapt to that a little bit better and pick up that trophy that we all desperately need.”

The English right-back’s humility and desire to win shines through, as does the entire Manchester City squad’s, as they continue to look for ways to improve, despite their roaring success over the years.

It’s this exact winning mentality that Kyle Walker possesses that is going to prove key if Manchester City aim to win multiple trophies at the end of the season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra