Kyle Walker Grateful for Liverpool Pressure in Premier League Title Race With Manchester City

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has revealed his gratitude to Liverpool for their ongoing pressure in the race for the Premier League title this season.

Much like during the 2018/19 Premier League season, Manchester City and Liverpool are looking likely to find themselves in a two-horse race until the end of the season for the English top-flight title.

With just a single point being the difference between the sides in 2019, the battle looks set to be decided by fine margins yet again, with Manchester City currently having a six-point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s men, having played an extra game.

After Manchester City's latest 4-1 victory in the Manchester derby, Kyle Walker discussed his thoughts on his side’s ongoing title race with Liverpool.

“We have to keep going if we want to meet our goals and objectives at the end of the season. I watched Liverpool (on Saturday) and they are a fantastic team with key men in very good areas”, he revealed as quoted by ManCity.com.

The England international continued, “We just have to make sure that we do what we have to do and hopefully that will be enough."

Walker continued by stressing how Liverpool's intense pressure brings the best out of the current Manchester City squad, explaining, "It is football, I love playing under pressure and I feel like that is when we produce our best football, when our backs are against the ropes and we have got people breathing down our necks.

"It is exciting. It is good for the English game and it is what the fans pay a lot of good money to come and see.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s men winning their 12th game in a row across all competitions against West Ham on Saturday evening, Kyle Walker is certainly right in saying that City will have to maintain their consistency in order retain the league title.

