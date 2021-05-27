Sports Illustrated home
Kyle Walker Heaps Praise On 'Tremendous' Man City Star Following Premier League Campaign

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has heaped praise on club captain Fernandinho in a recent interview with the Telegraph.
Kyle Walker, who has played alongside Fernandinho for four seasons, was full of praise for the club captain - who has been highlighted in recent weeks as being key to the turnaround at Manchester City this season.

Speaking exclusively to Matt Lawton of the Telegraph about the 36 year-old Brazilian midfielder, Kyle Walker explained, “He’s been a tremendous captain, on and off the field."

"When he’s not playing, he’s so vocal in the dressing room. When things aren’t going right, on and off the field, he’s been the one to say ‘we need a meeting, to talk, make sure this is right.”

After a series of poor results, which included a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in November and a disastrous draw at home to West Brom just weeks later, it's emerged that Fernandinho held a meeting with teammates, prior to the remarkable 21-match winning streak.

Discussing that incredible victorious run, which catapulted the Blues to a third Premier League title in four years, Kyle Walker says, “We’ve proved ourselves before when we’ve had to get result after result after result after result, so we knew we could do it and it’s not impossible."

It takes a level of togetherness, working hard, doing the graft that people don’t see and putting in that extra yard for your team-mate and for yourself to make sure that you get that victory come the end of the 90-95 minutes.”

