Skip to main content

Kyle Walker Makes Sly Dig at Tottenham Insisting He Used to Make 'Token Gesture Claps' in Finals Before Manchester City

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has made a sly dig at his former club Tottenham, while discussing the 'addictive' feeling that comes with winning trophies at the Etihad Stadium, speaking during a new interview.

Even before his arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Kyle Walker was regarded widely as arguably the best right-back in the Premier League.

While the England international was a force to be reckoned with under the guidance of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, several fans and pundits argued that he needed to lift silverware in order to elevate his career to the next level.

Since making the switch to the Etihad Stadium six years ago, Walker has done just that by developing into one of the most reliable performers in a side that has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cups in recent years.

Pep x Foden x Walker

While the Englishman has made a habit of winning trophies for fun at Pep Guardiola’s side, he reflected on his bitter second-placed experiences in the past, during an exclusive interview with the Telegraph's James Ducker.

I’m glad you’re saying greedy in a good way, it’s addictive (winning)", opened Walker.

imago1010621684h

"You look at the Manchester United team that was winning everything. Okay, Arsenal came in and they won here and there and had the Invincibles, but good teams don’t get bored of winning and the feeling of winning doesn’t get boring."

The 31-year old continued, and in the process made a sly dig at his former employers including Tottenham, “When I first walked up the Wembley steps to pick up the Carabao Cup (in 2018), it was a relief but I got the addiction."

imago1011012032h

"Whereas before, I was normally at the team standing down at the bottom giving the token gesture clap. That’s not addictive. You don’t want to do that. It’s the worst position in football I’ve felt where you’re clapping another team that has gone and beaten you and they’re lifting the trophy you dreamt of winning."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kyle Walker continued to tell the Telegraph, "I’d rather just not do it. People may say, ‘Okay, but that’s bad sportsmanship’. Well, I’m here to win. I don’t want to be clapping the winners because I’ve come second.”

These quotes do not come as a surprise whatsoever as watching Kyle Walker week in, week out for Manchester City over the years has given one an insight into his unrelenting hunger for glory.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011097708h
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand26 minutes ago
Pep x Klopp Cover
News

Jurgen Klopp Calls Pep Guardiola 'The Best Manager in the World' Ahead of Manchester City Trip

By Vayam Lahoti58 minutes ago
Pep x Foden x Walker
News

"Nothing's Gone to His Head" - Kyle Walker Believes Phil Foden is Destined to Be 'One of the Most Decorated Players in English History'

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Walker vs PSg Home
News

"I'll Get Killed for Saying This" - Kyle Walker Reveals Preference Between Winning Premier League and Champions League

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1009598242h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Contact Representative of River Plate Midfielder Enzo Fernández

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011102244h (1)
News

Growing Feeling Within Manchester City Concerning Pep Guardiola's Etihad Stadium Future

By Freddie Pye12 hours ago
imago1010407260h
Match Coverage

Phil Foden AND Jack Grealish Both to Return to Starting XI, Nathan Ake to Continue – Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

By Edward Burnett13 hours ago
imago1011093934h
News

UEFA Charge Atletico Madrid Following Fan-Related Incidents in Champions League Clash Against Manchester City

By Adam Booker13 hours ago