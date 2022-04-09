Kyle Walker Makes Sly Dig at Tottenham Insisting He Used to Make 'Token Gesture Claps' in Finals Before Manchester City

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has made a sly dig at his former club Tottenham, while discussing the 'addictive' feeling that comes with winning trophies at the Etihad Stadium, speaking during a new interview.

Even before his arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Kyle Walker was regarded widely as arguably the best right-back in the Premier League.

While the England international was a force to be reckoned with under the guidance of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, several fans and pundits argued that he needed to lift silverware in order to elevate his career to the next level.

Since making the switch to the Etihad Stadium six years ago, Walker has done just that by developing into one of the most reliable performers in a side that has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cups in recent years.

IMAGO / PA Images While the Englishman has made a habit of winning trophies for fun at Pep Guardiola’s side, he reflected on his bitter second-placed experiences in the past, during an exclusive interview with the Telegraph's James Ducker. “I’m glad you’re saying greedy in a good way, it’s addictive (winning)", opened Walker. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images "You look at the Manchester United team that was winning everything. Okay, Arsenal came in and they won here and there and had the Invincibles, but good teams don’t get bored of winning and the feeling of winning doesn’t get boring." The 31-year old continued, and in the process made a sly dig at his former employers including Tottenham, “When I first walked up the Wembley steps to pick up the Carabao Cup (in 2018), it was a relief but I got the addiction." IMAGO / Sportimage

"Whereas before, I was normally at the team standing down at the bottom giving the token gesture clap. That’s not addictive. You don’t want to do that. It’s the worst position in football I’ve felt where you’re clapping another team that has gone and beaten you and they’re lifting the trophy you dreamt of winning."

Kyle Walker continued to tell the Telegraph, "I’d rather just not do it. People may say, ‘Okay, but that’s bad sportsmanship’. Well, I’m here to win. I don’t want to be clapping the winners because I’ve come second.”

These quotes do not come as a surprise whatsoever as watching Kyle Walker week in, week out for Manchester City over the years has given one an insight into his unrelenting hunger for glory.

