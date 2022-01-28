Kyle Walker Receives THREE-Match Ban by UEFA Following "Assault" Against RB Leipzig

Kyle Walker has received a three-match ban from UEFA club competitions, following his red card in the Champions League group stage clash against RB Leipzig.

The Manchester City defender was dismissed with eight minutes remaining in the club's 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in Germany, on matchday six of their Champions League group stage campaign in December.

Speaking during a recent interview on the subject of his dismissal against the Bundesliga side, Kyle Walker said, "My red card against Leipzig was a very bad judgment, a stupid error that a 31 year-old shouldn't be making with the amount of games that I've played."

Walker continued, "But I'm human, I make mistakes, I'm learning from that, and I'm going to bounce back."

On Friday afternoon, UEFA have confirmed that Kyle Walker will receive a three-match ban for the red card received for the challenge on Leipzig forward Andre Silva at the start of December.

Officially, from the side of UEFA and their disciplinary statement, the incident concerning Walker and Andre Silva has been described as an "assault", as per Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

This means that, as things stand, Walker will miss both legs of Manchester City's upcoming Champions League last-16 clash against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, as well as the first-leg of the quarter-final, should Pep Guardiola's side progress.

While the sanction has been deemed excessive by a large portion of the City fanbase, and likely within the club, information from Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail states that the club have no intention of appealing the sanction.

Manchester City take on Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their last-16 double-header on February 15th, with the return leg scheduled for March 9th.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra