Kyle Walker Reflects on Reasons Behind Leaving Tottenham and Recent Man City Success

Kyle Walker has said that Manchester City’s recent success was “more than my wildest dreams,” as he spoke with Matt Lawton of the Telegraph, ahead of the upcoming Champions League Final.

The right-back, who has just been announced as part of Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for this summer’s European Championships, has made 183 appearances and won 10 trophies since joining Manchester City from Spurs in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to the Telegraph ahead of Manchester City’s first ever Champions League Final on Saturday night, Kyle Walker spoke of how the silverware, which has included three Premier League titles, was “more than my wildest dreams.”

As he told Matt Lawton, “I wanted to come here and hopefully win. With the amount of things I've won, did I ever think it was going to be like this? No. Would I have been happy with one Premier League title? More than happy…”

“To win four Carabao Cups, two Community Shields. The FA Cup, being in the Champions League Final, more than my wildest dreams. I’m glad I’ve been a part of this era, to put Manchester City where Manchester City have wanted to be since the owner took over."

The 30 year-old has become an integral part of Manchester City’s title winning defence, making over 40 appearances in all of his past four campaigns - despite memorably being sent-off on his home debut against Everton.

As the England international prepares to go into the final 12 months of his initial five-year contract, he spoke of how when he signed for Manchester City that he “wanted to win things.”

“When I signed for this club, I signed because I wanted to win things," Walker said, "I’m not saying Tottenham were never going to win things and when I did sign, the two seasons prior to that Tottenham finished above City."

"But just how the manager spoke to me, obviously the calibre of players they had, the depth in players, I wanted to come here and hopefully win.”

