Kyle Walker Reminisces On 'Special' Man City Centurions Side

Kyle Walker reminisced about Manchester City's record-breaking Premier League 2017/18 campaign in a recent interview with BT Sport.

The England international has won three league titles amongst other domestic silverware at the Etihad Stadium since his £50 million switch from Tottenham in 2017.

Walker, 31, has been one of City's best and most reliable players under Guardiola, who enjoys a great relationship with the right-back off the pitch.

Three years on from making history with the Sky Blues in his first season in Manchester, the Sheffield United academy graduate has looked back at the 2017/18 campaign, when his side recorded 100 points in their first league triumph under Guardiola.

In a new interview with BT Sport this week, the defender reflected on a memorable season for his side, during which City also won the Carabao Cup.

"It was brilliant. Listen, we went and achieved Carabao Cup, Premier League, 100 points, Centurions - never to be done," said Walker.

However, City crashed out of the FA Cup after suffering defeat against Wigan, whilst getting outclassed by Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Walker added: "In that moment in time, and even now, I don’t really appreciate what we’ve achieved at this club in a short period of time.

"You’re in it, you’re constantly doing it day by day, grafting, working, making sure you put in the best performance you can.

"I think when I retire, and I look back on it, I’ll think, ‘You know what, it was actually a very, very special team that I was in.'"

